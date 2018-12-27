New Year Holiday Exodus Begins in Thailand





BANGKOK, DEC 27 (TNA) – Migrant workers and New Year revellers in Thailand make early departure from Bangkok on their journeys to tourist spots and hometown to avoid traffic congestions during the New Year holidays.

The New Year exodus started early ahead of official New Year holiday which begins on Saturday, prompting traffic police and highway authorities to implement measures to facilitate traveling and ensure safety.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



