New Year Holiday Exodus Begins in Thailand

By TN / December 27, 2018

BANGKOK, DEC 27 (TNA) – Migrant workers and New Year revellers in Thailand make early departure from Bangkok on their journeys to tourist spots and hometown to avoid traffic congestions during the New Year holidays.

The New Year exodus started early ahead of official New Year holiday which begins on Saturday, prompting traffic police and highway authorities to implement measures to facilitate traveling and ensure safety.

