Bar owners arrested, teenagers rounded up after karaoke raid





Nine sex workers, including two 16-year-old girls and four 17-year-olds, were rounded up at a karaoke bar in Samut Prakan’s Bang Sao Thong district on Thursday night.

Administrative officials led by an Interior Ministry-assigned task force raided the bar after an anti-human trafficking non-governmental organisation complained that it might be providing underage prostitution services.

