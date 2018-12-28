Ladyboy at Nana Plaza

Bangkok

Bar owners arrested, teenagers rounded up after karaoke raid

By TN / December 28, 2018

Nine sex workers, including two 16-year-old girls and four 17-year-olds, were rounded up at a karaoke bar in Samut Prakan’s Bang Sao Thong district on Thursday night.

Administrative officials led by an Interior Ministry-assigned task force raided the bar after an anti-human trafficking non-governmental organisation complained that it might be providing underage prostitution services.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

