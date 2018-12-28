Street in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District

A street in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov.

Pattaya

Takhiantia shootout leaves man shot in head

By TN / December 28, 2018

PATTAYA:–A 25-year-old man was critically injured after an argument turned into gunfire in Takhiantia.

Jirayu Jantarungsri, 25, suffered a 9mm gunshot to the head in the Dec. 19 shootout in Sancharoen Village. He was transported to Banglamung Hospital.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa / Pattaya Mail

