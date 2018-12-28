Phuket police ramp up vigilance after Songkhla bombings





PHUKET: Police across Phuket have been ordered to ramp up security inspections and to report any suspicious activities during the New Year holidays in the wake of the two co-ordinated bombings at Samila Beach in Songkhla on Wednesday night (Dec 25).

Provincial Police Region 9 has ruled out the possibility that two bomb attacks in Songkhla, more than 460 kilometres from Phuket, were politically motivated and said that investigators were looking at other possible motives, including a conflict among groups of local tourism operators.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



