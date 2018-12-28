Thailand Bids Farewell to Parliament House pending Relocation





BANGKOK, Dec 28 (TNA)- Thailand bids farewell to the historic Parliament House that has been the legislative seat of power for over 40 years before relocation to a new complex.

The Parliament House compound consisting three building was built and first used by legislative assembly in 1974.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



