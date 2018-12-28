NACC cops backlash in Prawit case





The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Thursday found itself in the hot seat after it cleared Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon of wrongdoing in the luxury watch scandal, ruling by a majority vote that he did not make a false asset declaration.

Addressing a press conference Thursday afternoon, NACC secretary-general Worawit Sookboon said the commission ruled 5:3 there were no grounds to accusations that the deputy premier falsely declared his wealth when he did not include 22 luxury watches and rings in his list of assets.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

