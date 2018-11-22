Fire sweeps through three paper factory warehouses in Samut Prakan





Firefighters continued to tackle a huge fire at a recycled paper factory in Samut Prakan into the early hours of Thursday after flames destroyed three warehouses.

Initially, some 100 fire engines were dispatched to the Thai Development Industrial Paper Co Ltd in Tambon Thay Ban in Muang district at 8pm on Wednesday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



