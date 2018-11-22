House Fire
Bangkok

Fire sweeps through three paper factory warehouses in Samut Prakan

By TN / November 22, 2018

Firefighters continued to tackle a huge fire at a recycled paper factory in Samut Prakan into the early hours of Thursday after flames destroyed three warehouses.

Initially, some 100 fire engines were dispatched to the Thai Development Industrial Paper Co Ltd in Tambon Thay Ban in Muang district at 8pm on Wednesday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

