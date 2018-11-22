Scheduled blackout to hit Thalang





PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office announced today (Nov 19) that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang next Tuesday (Nov 27) while works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Thepkrasattri Rd from Phuket Park Ville to the Muang Mai SuperCheap.

By Tavee Adam

The Phuket News

