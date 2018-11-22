500kg of marijuana seized in Khon Kaen, drug mule escapes





Khon Kaen police seized 500 kilograms of marijuana after a pickup truck overturned in Khon Kaen’s Ban Phai district early on Thursday but no arrest was made.

Pol Lt Gen Surachai Khuantejakup, commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 4, told a press conference that the 500 bars of marijuana were found after the pickup overturned and fell onto a roadside ditch at a curve on Ban Phai-Nong Song Hon Road in Ban Nong Tap Tao village in Tambon Pa Por at 4am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

