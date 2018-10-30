Bangkok power line cables
Phuket

Scheduled blackouts to hit Karon, Kathu and Thalang Town

By TN / October 30, 2018

PHUKET: Scheduled blackouts will affect major areas in Thalang, Karon and Kathu tomorrow (Oct 30) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Office has announced that areas in Thalang to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the western side of Thepkrasattri Rd from the Kanom Jeen Jee Leaw restaurant to Muang Thalang School.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News

