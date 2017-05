PHUKET: Officials from the Phuket Provincial electricity Office today were scant on details on what caused a power failure that left thousands of residents and businesses without electricity this afternoon (May 30).

Swathes of heavy residential areas and their key neighbourhood businesses were left powerless today as the electricity supply shut down at 1:20pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Tanyaluk Sakoot,

The Phuket News