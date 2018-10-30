Army helicopter makes emergency landing in Chumphon

An Army helicopter flying senior military officers from Surat Thani to Ranong province had to make an emergency landing in Chumphon on Tuesday morning because of a thunderstorm.
The Bell 212 helicopter encountered heavy rains, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Lang Suand district’s football field.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.