MI-17 V5 helicopter at Don Mueang, Bangkok
Army helicopter makes emergency landing in Chumphon

By TN / October 30, 2018

An Army helicopter flying senior military officers from Surat Thani to Ranong province had to make an emergency landing in Chumphon on Tuesday morning because of a thunderstorm.

The Bell 212 helicopter encountered heavy rains, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Lang Suand district’s football field.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

