4-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Lioness in Russian Circus

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A terrifying footage was posted on social media showing a 4-year-old Russian girl being suddenly attacked by a lioness during a traveling circus performance.
The terrifying incident happened in Uspenskoye, a town of some 12,000 residents, located in the Krasnodar region in southern Russia. The footage, filmed by one of the spectators, shows the lioness lying on the floor after instructions from the tamer. She then suddenly rushes across the arena and reaches out at a small girl standing with her back to the animal at the first row of seats. Cries of horror are heard as circus workers rush to save the child.
Full story: tasnimnews.com
Tasnim News Agency
