Thai firefighters in Bangkok
Bangkok

Fire guts auto-paint warehouse in Samut Prakan

By TN / October 31, 2018

SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire gutted an auto-paint warehouse in Bang Bo district around dawn on Wednesday, causing at least 4 million baht in damage. No casualties were reported.

The fire at one of the warehouses of Siam Luck Trading Co in tambon Bang Phriang was reported about 5.30am, said Pol Lt col Somchai Sakhon, investigation chief at Khlong Dan police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN
BANGKOK POST

