Second hanging from same Chon Buri tree fuels rumours of haunting

By TN / October 31, 2018

A second hanging from the same tree in Chon Buri has sparked rumours that the Jambolan plum might be haunted.

A Cambodian migrant worker was found on Wednesday morning hanged from the same branch of the tree in Si Racha district that one of his compatriots used to commit suicide in 2017.

