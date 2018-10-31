Second hanging from same Chon Buri tree fuels rumours of haunting

A second hanging from the same tree in Chon Buri has sparked rumours that the Jambolan plum might be haunted.
A Cambodian migrant worker was found on Wednesday morning hanged from the same branch of the tree in Si Racha district that one of his compatriots used to commit suicide in 2017.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.