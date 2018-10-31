Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok
Bangkok

American woman fined for peeing in Bangkok traffic on drunken night out

By TN / October 31, 2018

The woman caught on video last week urinating in the middle of Bangkok traffic while precariously straddling the cab and the street has been identified as an American tourist, police said yesterday.

Thonglor police summoned the 23-year-old woman in the clip, identified only “Donika,” from her accommodation on Rama IV Road on Monday night.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close