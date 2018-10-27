Patpong Night Market in Bangkok
Bangkok

Woman straddles taxi and sidewalk, pees in Bangkok traffic

By TN / October 27, 2018

It can be hard to articulate to an outsider just how desperate one can get having to spend hours, day in and day out, stuck in Bangkok’s nightmare-level traffic.

An unidentified woman was recently caught taking a leak, by straddling her taxi and the sidewalk during a red light in, what appears to be, the middle of Bangkok.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

