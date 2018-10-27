Bangkok: 91 arrested in clampdown on road racing

Police arrested 91 motorcyclists on Bangkok roads after their motorbikes were allegedly illegally modified for road racing.
The arrests were made throughout Friday night until the early hours of Saturday on roads under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Division 5.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
