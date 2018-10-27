Parked motorcycles on a street in Thailand
Bangkok

Bangkok: 91 arrested in clampdown on road racing

By TN / October 27, 2018

Police arrested 91 motorcyclists on Bangkok roads after their motorbikes were allegedly illegally modified for road racing.

The arrests were made throughout Friday night until the early hours of Saturday on roads under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Division 5.

