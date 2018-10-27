Fake goods raid hits 25 stores in Patong, B42mn in goods seized

PHUKET: A mass raid on 25 shops along Bangla Rd, Patong, last night saw more than 300,000 items seized with a reported value of B42 million, the Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau.
Leading the high-profile raid at 8pm was Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau, and Deputy Commissioner Maj Gen Krissakorn Paleetunyawong.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Tavee Adam
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.