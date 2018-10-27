Girls at Walking Street
Pattaya

Lebanese tourist wounded in Pattaya knife attack

By TN / October 27, 2018

CHON BURI: A Lebanese tourist was wounded in a knife attack involving two Thai men during a brawl over his alleged refusal to apologise to them over a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Pattaya early Saturday.

The knife attack occurred on Soi Lengki intersection in Pattaya Klang, Bang Lamung district, at around 2.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close