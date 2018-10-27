Lebanese tourist wounded in Pattaya knife attack

CHON BURI: A Lebanese tourist was wounded in a knife attack involving two Thai men during a brawl over his alleged refusal to apologise to them over a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Pattaya early Saturday.
The knife attack occurred on Soi Lengki intersection in Pattaya Klang, Bang Lamung district, at around 2.30am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST
