Elephant warning traffic sign in Phuket
North

Two killed, nine injured as van collides with wild elephant in Chachoengsao

By TN / October 27, 2018

A van driver and a passenger were killed and nine other passengers were injured when their chartered van hit a large wild elephant on a road in Chachoengsao’s Sanam Chaikhet district early on Saturday.

The injured wild elephant fled into to the forest following the accident in Ban Huay Some village in Tambon Lard Krathing at 5am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close