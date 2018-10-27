Two killed, nine injured as van collides with wild elephant in Chachoengsao

A van driver and a passenger were killed and nine other passengers were injured when their chartered van hit a large wild elephant on a road in Chachoengsao’s Sanam Chaikhet district early on Saturday.
The injured wild elephant fled into to the forest following the accident in Ban Huay Some village in Tambon Lard Krathing at 5am.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.