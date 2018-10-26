Royal Thai Marines soldier
News

Nationwide drug suppression blitz launched today

By TN / October 26, 2018

The Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) today (Oct 26) carried out a new round of drug suppression blitz targeting 79 places across the country, said Wichai Chaimongkol, deputy secretary-general of the anti-drug agency.

The nation-wide blitz followed a meeting of governmental agencies involved in tackling narcotic problem chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan. The meeting dealt with mobilization of resources from all relevant agencies to launch a war on drugs.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close