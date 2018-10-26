Nationwide drug suppression blitz launched today

The Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) today (Oct 26) carried out a new round of drug suppression blitz targeting 79 places across the country, said Wichai Chaimongkol, deputy secretary-general of the anti-drug agency.
The nation-wide blitz followed a meeting of governmental agencies involved in tackling narcotic problem chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan. The meeting dealt with mobilization of resources from all relevant agencies to launch a war on drugs.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
