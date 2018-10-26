ACT’s ‘walk’ might violate election law

The Election Commission (EC) will have to look into the Action Coalition for Thailand Party’s (ACT) latest political activity which was claimed to be a mere walk to meet the people.
However, it was seen as an election campaign by some, which is still prohibited, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said Thursday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
