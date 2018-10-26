Suthep during the 2014 protest in Bangkok
ACT’s ‘walk’ might violate election law

October 26, 2018

The Election Commission (EC) will have to look into the Action Coalition for Thailand Party’s (ACT) latest political activity which was claimed to be a mere walk to meet the people.

However, it was seen as an election campaign by some, which is still prohibited, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

