Borders under surveillance as drug trafficking increases





BANGKOK, 26th October 2018 (NNT)-Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has instructed all agencies of the Ministry of Defense to closely monitor border areas as drug smuggling is on the rise.

Defense Minister Gen Prawait presented a policy on narcotic prevention to related agencies during a meeting, after a reported increase in drug trafficking along the borders.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article