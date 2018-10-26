Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Greece, Tsunami Warning Issued





A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Greece in the early morning hours of Friday, being felt as far as Italy, Albania, Malta and Macedonia.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was recorded in the Ionian Sea, roughly 50 miles from the Greek city of Pyrgos and 175 miles from capital city of Athens. The earthquake was detected at 1:54 a.m. local time.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) has reported a change in sea level, confirming the possibility of a tsunami.

Sputnik International

