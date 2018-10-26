Lake Ladoga in Russia
Six People Killed in Floods, Mudslides in Southern Russia

By TN / October 26, 2018

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Six people have died in floods and mudslides caused by heavy rains in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar and another three people have sustained injuries, a spokesperson for local emergency services told Sputnik.

“According to updated data, six people have been killed as a result of heavy rains and mudslides in the Krasnodar Region,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that two of the injured had been hospitalized and one person was missing.

The press service for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that the deaths of six people had been confirmed.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

TN

