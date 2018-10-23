New Army Chief orders security forces to tackle narcotics problem





BANGKOK, Oct 22 (TNA) — The commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army has ordered the military to get serious in tackling narcotics and take advantage of the Damrongtham Center mechanisms to help in their efforts.

Deputy Spokeswoman for the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) Col Sirichan Nga-Thong reported that Gen Apirat Kongsompong, the new Army Chief and the secretary-general of the NCPO today chaired a tele-conference meeting from Pattani province as he was on a inspection tour of the southern provinces.

