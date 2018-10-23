Thai police road checkpoint
News

New Army Chief orders security forces to tackle narcotics problem

By TN / October 23, 2018

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (TNA) — The commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army has ordered the military to get serious in tackling narcotics and take advantage of the Damrongtham Center mechanisms to help in their efforts.

Deputy Spokeswoman for the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) Col Sirichan Nga-Thong reported that Gen Apirat Kongsompong, the new Army Chief and the secretary-general of the NCPO today chaired a tele-conference meeting from Pattani province as he was on a inspection tour of the southern provinces.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close