EVA Air flight attendants at a crew counter of the Immigration Bureau at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok
2 Arrested for Sharing Fake News About Chinese Tourist Visa

By TN / October 23, 2018

BANGKOK — Two people were arrested for sharing fake news from a Youtube video saying the government was to reduce tourist visas for Chinese nationals because it ran out of paper, police said Monday.

The immigration police chief said Nathawut Ruayprasert and Napatsawan Kiatvimol were charged with disseminating online fake news by posting the video clip to their Facebook accounts earlier this month.

