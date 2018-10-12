FM dismisses rumours of quota of visas for Chinese tourists





The Thai Foreign Ministry has dismissed rumours that Thailand is imposing a limited quota of visas for Chinese visitors to Thailand.

The ministry had checked with the Thai embassy in Beijing and learned that those rumours were partially based on a recent shortage of visa stickers at the Thai embassy and consular offices in China, which had already been resolved, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaks Thursday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article