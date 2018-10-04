Row of Tuk-Tuks on Thawiwong Road in Patong Beach, Phuket
Phuket

50% drop in Chinese tour groups arriving in Phuket

By TN / October 4, 2018

PHUKET: The number of Chinese tour groups arriving in Phuket is down by half over safety worries and serious efforts are needed to restore confidence and bring them back, the Phuket Tourism Association has warned.

Association president Phumkit Raktae-ngam said today (Oct 3) that the Phoenix boat disaster had a major impact on the feelings of Chinese people and had put them off visiting Phuket.

