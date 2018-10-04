50% drop in Chinese tour groups arriving in Phuket

PHUKET: The number of Chinese tour groups arriving in Phuket is down by half over safety worries and serious efforts are needed to restore confidence and bring them back, the Phuket Tourism Association has warned.
Association president Phumkit Raktae-ngam said today (Oct 3) that the Phoenix boat disaster had a major impact on the feelings of Chinese people and had put them off visiting Phuket.
Full story: Bangkok Post
ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.