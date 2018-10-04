Liquid gas tanker in Bangkok
Driver charged after sixth grader crushed to death by truck in Phayao

By TN / October 4, 2018

A 12-year-old boy who was being driven to school by his mother, was crushed to death when their motorcycle was hit by a 10-wheel truck in Phayao’s Muang district on Thursday morning.

The accident happened at 7.30am near the Pa Mai fresh market in Ban Mae Tam village.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

