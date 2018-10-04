Driver charged after sixth grader crushed to death by truck in Phayao

A 12-year-old boy who was being driven to school by his mother, was crushed to death when their motorcycle was hit by a 10-wheel truck in Phayao’s Muang district on Thursday morning.
The accident happened at 7.30am near the Pa Mai fresh market in Ban Mae Tam village.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.