Wife of Malaysian ex-PM Najib charged with money laundering





The wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was charged with 17 offences on Thursday, including money laundering, as anti-graft agents investigate billions of dollars missing from state coffers.

The charges against Rosmah Mansor were read out by prosecutors at a Kuala Lumpur court, after she spent a night in detention following her arrest by anti-graft investigators on Wednesday. Rosmah pleaded not guilty to all charges, Reuters.com reported.

Najib, who lost office in May, faces 32 charges from money laundering to abuse of power and criminal breach of trust over billions of dollars that went missing from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He has denied any wrongdoing.

