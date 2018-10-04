Tihange nuclear power plant in Belgium
Explosion at Belgian Chemical Plant Led to Leakage of Substances

By TN / October 4, 2018

A chemical leak occurred after an explosion at a Vynova facility in the Belgian province of Limburg, Belga news reported on Thursday.

According to reports, a cloud of gas rose above the building and so far there is no exact information regarding what kind of substances have leaked from the facility.

Residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed.

