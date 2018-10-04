Hacker threatened to delete Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook page





On September 27, a Facebooker who goes by the name Chang Chi-yuan threatened to gain unauthorised access to the page of Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook. Writing in a Facebook post to his 26,000 followers, he promised to delete the Facebook founder’s account, and broadcast himself doing so on Facebook Live on Sunday. Chang is said to be a well-known hacker in Taiwan, according to Bloomberg.

The action was scheduled to begin Sunday at 6pm local time. Globally, that translated to 3AM in San Francisco / 6AM New York / 11AM London / 12PM Berlin / 1PM Moscow / 3:30PM Delhi / 6PM Beijing / 7PM Tokyo / 8PM Sydney.

Chang was once sued by a local bus operator for gaining unauthorized access into its system and buying a ticket for a single Taiwanese dollar (equivalent to 3 US cents). He has also posted screenshots of Facebook’s responses to his bug reports.

Chang, and his Facebook page, are listed as a “Special Contributor” in Line Corp.’s bug bounty hall of fame for 2016.

Chang has written previously about using such techniques to earn some money. Facebook has an ongoing bug bounty whereby security researchers who report vulnerabilities in its service will be recognized and rewarded.

If the upcoming event at Facebook which Chang claims he will do was successful, it would not be the first time Mark Zuckerberg’s page has been compromised. In 2011, someone successfully managed to post a status update from Zuckerberg’s account, encouraging the founder to let users invest in the social media network and turn it into a “social business.”

