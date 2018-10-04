Two major political parties carry on with legally-permitted activities

BANGKOK, 4th October 2018 (NNT) — Two major political parties have continued their planned activities to prepare for the general election.
The Pheu Thai Party on Wednesday organized a general assembly, which was attended by a number of former Members of Parliament, party executives and all members.
The party’s general assembly saw members discuss current regulations and declared the party’s ideology and identification, as well as policies.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.