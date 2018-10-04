Democrat Party in Thailand
Two major political parties carry on with legally-permitted activities

By TN / October 4, 2018

BANGKOK, 4th October 2018 (NNT) — Two major political parties have continued their planned activities to prepare for the general election.

The Pheu Thai Party on Wednesday organized a general assembly, which was attended by a number of former Members of Parliament, party executives and all members.

The party’s general assembly saw members discuss current regulations and declared the party’s ideology and identification, as well as policies.

