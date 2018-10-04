Diesel price may top B30

The pump price of diesel may exceed 30 baht a litre if crude prices reach US$90 a barrel because the marketing margin is already low, Energy Minister Siri Jirapongphan warned on Wednesday.
The government would be able to cap the price at 30 baht a litre until the end of this year as long as the crude price remained around $85 a barrel, the highest in four years, the minister said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
