Shell gas station
News

Diesel price may top B30

By TN / October 4, 2018

The pump price of diesel may exceed 30 baht a litre if crude prices reach US$90 a barrel because the marketing margin is already low, Energy Minister Siri Jirapongphan warned on Wednesday.

The government would be able to cap the price at 30 baht a litre until the end of this year as long as the crude price remained around $85 a barrel, the highest in four years, the minister said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close