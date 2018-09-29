More subsidy injected to freeze retail price of diesel at 30 baht/litre until year end





The Energy Policy Committee has agreed to inject another 70 satang/litre to one baht/litre subsidy from the Oil Fund to freeze the retail price of diesel at 30baht/litre.

Energy Minister Siri Chirapongphan said that the increased subsidy for diesel up to one baht/litre instead of 30 satang/litre was based on the assumption that global crude price would remain at an average of 85 US dollars per barrel throughout the rest of the year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

