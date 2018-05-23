Diesel cost to be limited to no more than 30 baht per liter

BANGKOK, 23rd May 2018 (NNT) – The Ministry of Energy has decided to limit the price of diesel fuel to no more than 30 baht per liter while revealing Biodiesel B20 will be introduced at 3 baht less than normal diesel in July.

Minister of Energy Siri Jirapongphan has disclosed a meeting of the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) commission this week will discuss measures in response to the growing cost of fuel on the world market with an emphasis on maintaining diesel fuel at 30 baht per liter. The fuel is currently 29.79 baht per liter and any rise beyond 30 could impact cost of living.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand