BANGKOK, 17th March 2018 (NNT) – During the next 5-6 months, the Ministry of Transport will be testing B10 biodiesel, a biodiesel blend that is 10% biodiesel mixed with petrodiesel, in locomotives.

Transport Minister Pailin Chuchottaworn, ran a B10 biodiesel test on a passenger train from Samut Sakhon to Samut Songkhram on Friday. The distance was 30 kilometers.

