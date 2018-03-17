Over a Dozen Killed in Afrin After Turkish Airstrike – Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – A Turkish airstrike that reportedly hit a hospital in the Kurdish-majority city of Afrin in northern Syria claimed 16 lives, government-backed media reported Saturday.

A staffer told Sputnik earlier that Turkish jets bombed a medical facility in Afrin, killing 11 people and wounding dozens, while the hospital was severely damaged.

The SANA news agency reported that the number of people killed had risen to 16, with dozens more injured.

