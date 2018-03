Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon who is in charge of security affairs categorically denied there was a CIA’s secret detention centre in Thailand as alleged by Amnesty International.

Amnesty International said in its statement that veteran CIA undercover agent Gina Haspel who was picked by President Donald Trump to be the new CIA director used to in charge of a CIA’s secret prison in Thailand.

By Thai PBS