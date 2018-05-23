Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Home > News > End of Welcoming Culture: Germany Sets Up Centers for Asylum Seekers

End of Welcoming Culture: Germany Sets Up Centers for Asylum Seekers

Liberals holding banners reading "One world - Refugees Welcome" during a pro-immigration demonstration in Europe
TN News 0

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) Luc Rivet – The welcoming culture of Germany, which came about in 2015, when its citizens applauded the arrival of trains filled with migrants and asylum seekers, vanished as the new government announced plans to accelerate the processing of asylum applications and establish holding centers to ensure consistent deportations.

Since 2015, when Germany welcomed hundreds of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers who were to be relocated across the country, the Germans have experienced the consequences of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s so-called open doors policy.

One of such consequences was the mass sexual assaults and rapes of women by male migrants and asylum seekers during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city of Cologne in 2016, something which politicians attempted to conceal for days after the fact.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra takes day off on Asalha Bucha

Breaking News

Flood easing in Eastern Thailand, Bangkok rain continues to weekend

Burmese migrant dock workers in Thailand

Uproar over new labour law

Leave a Reply