Don Mueang airport security guard punished for using force against Chinese tourist

BANGKOK, 29 September 2018 (NNT) – Don Mueang airport has punished a security guard for mistreating a Chinese tourist at the airport.
Don Muang Airport General-Manager Wing Commander Suthirawat Suwanawat said regarding an online clip showing the airport’s security guard who physically assailed a Chinese tourist.
He admitted the incident shown in the clip actually occurred at the airport, as the passenger who had just arrived from Indonesia failed to produce a valid documentation on any reserved accommodation in Thailand, exhibited inappropriate behaviors with immigration officials, and refused to stay in the lounge awaiting the deportation.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
AOT asked to reconsider Suvarnabhumi Airport expansion plan
-
Owner of LA’s Staples Center set to build two massive entertainment venues in Bangkok
-
Wearing helmets mandatory for both drivers and passengers
-
Teen sisters die, parents burned in early dawn fire
-
City Hall Adds Ratchadamri to Paid Parking Roads