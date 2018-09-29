Bangkok Don Mueang) International Airport Terminal 2
Bangkok

Don Mueang airport security guard punished for using force against Chinese tourist

By TN / September 29, 2018

BANGKOK, 29 September 2018 (NNT) – Don Mueang airport has punished a security guard for mistreating a Chinese tourist at the airport.

Don Muang Airport General-Manager Wing Commander Suthirawat Suwanawat said regarding an online clip showing the airport’s security guard who physically assailed a Chinese tourist.

He admitted the incident shown in the clip actually occurred at the airport, as the passenger who had just arrived from Indonesia failed to produce a valid documentation on any reserved accommodation in Thailand, exhibited inappropriate behaviors with immigration officials, and refused to stay in the lounge awaiting the deportation.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau of Thailand

