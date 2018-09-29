European Budget Commissioner Brands Angela Merkel ‘Lame Duck’

Guenther Oettinger, who’s also one of the leading figures in Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, has reportedly said that she’s losing her power within the party and will finish out her term as the German chancellor. His boss, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, has fought back the unflattering description.
The European budget commissioner and former head of the state Baden Württemberg Guenther Oettinger has told the outlet Politico that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s influence is waning within her own party, the Christian Democratic Union.
“This is normal, she’s a lame duck,” he said in an interview.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
