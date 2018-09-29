



PanARMENIAN.Net – Police have potentially discovered the largest cannabis factory ever found in England, Metro reports.

Two men have been arrested after the illegal operation was found hidden in a vast maze of underground tunnels in Bethel Quarry in Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire. The tunnels form part of a former limestone quarry, where Heinz once used to grow mushrooms for its soup.

Police are currently waiting for the tunnels to be made safe before they can get a clear idea of the size of the drug operation.

