“Largest cannabis factory ever” found in England

By TN / September 29, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net – Police have potentially discovered the largest cannabis factory ever found in England, Metro reports.

Two men have been arrested after the illegal operation was found hidden in a vast maze of underground tunnels in Bethel Quarry in Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire. The tunnels form part of a former limestone quarry, where Heinz once used to grow mushrooms for its soup.

Police are currently waiting for the tunnels to be made safe before they can get a clear idea of the size of the drug operation.

