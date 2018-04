UDON THANI: Narcotic Suppression Bureau police arrested four men with 600 kilogrammes of dried marijuana in their possession in Ban Dung district on Sunday, police said.

The four men were arrested at a PTT petrol station in tambon Si Suttho in Ban Dung district. They were identified as Somporn Kanhawong, Chiabwut Yothafai, Meechai Karoon and Poonsan Karoon, all natives of nearby Nakhon Phanom province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS