Fire hits Mae Sot commercial building

TAK: A fire broke out at a three-storey commercial building in the heart of the border town of Mae Sot, opposite Myanmar’s Myawaddy town across the Moei river, on Sunday morning. The fire caused about 30 million baht damage.
Shortly after 1am, about 15 fire engines from the Mae Sot Municipality and nearby local administrations, with hundreds of firefighters and rescue workers, were despatched to the commercial building with four shop fronts located in the middle of Pha Charoen market, on Mae Sot’s main road.
Full story: Bangkok Post
ASSAWIN PINITWONG
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.