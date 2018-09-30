Fire hits Mae Sot commercial building





TAK: A fire broke out at a three-storey commercial building in the heart of the border town of Mae Sot, opposite Myanmar’s Myawaddy town across the Moei river, on Sunday morning. The fire caused about 30 million baht damage.

Shortly after 1am, about 15 fire engines from the Mae Sot Municipality and nearby local administrations, with hundreds of firefighters and rescue workers, were despatched to the commercial building with four shop fronts located in the middle of Pha Charoen market, on Mae Sot’s main road.

ASSAWIN PINITWONG

BANGKOK POST

