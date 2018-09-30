Boxes of fireworks and firecrackers
Fireworks factory explodes in Chachoengsao

By TN / September 30, 2018

Extremely hot weather is suspected of causing an explosion at a fireworks factory in Muang Chachoengsao on Saturday afternoon that left one person injured.

The roof of the factory owned by Karun Raksanont, 47, was blown off in the explosion, with the debris raining down on the neighbourhood.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

