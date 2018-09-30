Fireworks factory explodes in Chachoengsao

Extremely hot weather is suspected of causing an explosion at a fireworks factory in Muang Chachoengsao on Saturday afternoon that left one person injured.
The roof of the factory owned by Karun Raksanont, 47, was blown off in the explosion, with the debris raining down on the neighbourhood.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.