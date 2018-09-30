Shooting room
Phuket

Phuket shooting range victim dies of wounds

By TN / September 30, 2018

PHUKET: It has been confirmed today that an Australian man who shot himself in the head at a shooting range in northern Phuket yesterday died from his wounds yesterday evening.

Emergency responders were called to the Asian Shooting Range in Sakoo, just south of Phuket International Airport, at 2pm yesterday afternoon (Sept 28), reported Lt Col Bandasak Srilert from the Sakoo Police.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close