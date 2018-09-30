Phuket shooting range victim dies of wounds

PHUKET: It has been confirmed today that an Australian man who shot himself in the head at a shooting range in northern Phuket yesterday died from his wounds yesterday evening.
Emergency responders were called to the Asian Shooting Range in Sakoo, just south of Phuket International Airport, at 2pm yesterday afternoon (Sept 28), reported Lt Col Bandasak Srilert from the Sakoo Police.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
The Phuket News
