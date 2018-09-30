Father killed, daughter wounded in Pattani gun attack





PATTANI: A man was killed and his 15-year-old daughter injured in a gun attack in Kapho district of this southern border province on Saturday evening, police said.

Pol Lt Supawat Rinsan, an investigator from Kapho police station, said the incident occurred at about 7.15pm at a house at Utae Bura-ngae village in tambon Talo Duraman.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ABDULLOH BENJAKAT

BANGKOK POST

Share this article